Caffeine Clock tracks your drinks and helps you sleep better

What is it? A simple caffeine tracker

Who is it for? Anyone curious about their consumption and its effects

How much does it cost? Free with ads or $5/£5 without

What makes it special? A novel “half-life” consumption graph

Caffeine Clock feels like a throwback in the best way. It does one job and does it well, letting you focus on what matters: how much caffeine is in your system right now, and when it will taper off.

The app models caffeine using a science-backed approach built around a roughly 5‑hour “half‑life” that estimates how long you’ll feel the effects of a drink. A brief questionnaire during setup helps to hone this estimation, with the app offering a personalized guide to when you should call it a day if you want a good night’s sleep.

The result is an intuitive graph on the main screen that shows your current level and projected decline through the day. Seeing my own peaks was eye‑opening, having never really tracked this kind of data before, and it nudged me to cap intake at two cups and space them out for maximum effect throughout the day.

Logging is fast, backed by a 200‑plus item database spanning big coffee chains, teas, and energy drinks. It’s already improving – the solo developer added two items I requested – and you can add your own custom drinks if you can’t find what you’re looking for. There’s also a built‑in knowledge base with science‑backed articles if you want to dig deeper into the methodology. Basic analytics help you spot trends and tweak your routine.

While the app’s not exactly beautiful, it’s straightforward utilitarian design is refreshingly devoid of rubbish. Still, I’d love to see more cohesive artwork replace the current batch of mismatched AI-generated drink icons, and an option to swap out the dull brown theme for something more eye‑catching. Those are minor aesthetic quibbles, though, and they don’t get in the way of what the app does well.

Considering its fair pricing – free with occasional ads, or a one‑off $5 to remove them – Caffeine Clock is easy to recommend to any iPhone-owning coffee drinker. It won’t change the world, but it might just change your daily routine for the better.