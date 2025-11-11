In this series, we dig into an app we think you should be using, and explain what it is, why it’s great, and how to get started. This time, we’re covering astronomy app Night Sky.

What is Night Sky?

A free stargazing app that turns your iPhone into a pocket-sized planetarium. Use it to explore the night sky, keep track of upcoming celestial events, and dive into detailed facts and figures about stars, planets, constellations, and more.

What makes Night Sky great?

It offers a huge amount for free, which makes stargazing accessible to everyone. Night Sky also packs in plenty of extras that go way beyond what you might expect from a typical astronomy app.

How can I get started with Night Sky?

Navigate the heavens: Move your iPhone around and Night Sky will track your location and orientation, mirroring what’s in the sky above. Object names appear as you move past them. Alternatively, you can drag a finger to manually move the view. Want to return to automatic tracking? Quickly tip your phone back and forth.

Adjust your view: Tap the screen and the Quick Preferences button (three squares) to toggle what’s shown in Sky View, including satellites, ‘glass mythology’ constellation art, and more. Drag the handle at the bottom of the screen upward to reveal the Menu Interface, where Settings & Help > Preferences offers even more customization.

Search the sky: Use the Menu Interface’s search field to find specific objects. Results update as you type. Don’t tap Done, as that triggers Night Sky’s AI mode, which requires a subscription. During searches, use filters to narrow results by object type. Tap an object for its info screen, or use the buttons below to quickly access specific views.

Tag favorites: In the main Sky View, tap-hold an object for a few seconds, then select a color to create a tag. You can then add notes, photos, icons, and categories. Tags appear in searches and Sky View, and can be shared in Messages. If you find them distracting in Sky View, disable them in Quick Preferences.

Explore an object: Tap an object in Sky View, then its info button to view its details. Or double-tap a planet, moon, satellite, or constellation for a 3D view you can spin with a finger. This gives insight into the structure of constellations; and when viewing a planet, you can crack it open with the view button to see its interior.

Get educated: Head to the Menu Interface for deeper learning. Tours take you on guided trips through space. The Sky Quiz lets you test your astronomy knowledge. And the space exploration timeline offers a quick look at humanity’s adventures beyond Earth, complete with links for further reading.

View events: The News and Events sections in the Menu Interface list upcoming astronomical happenings. For immediate, local updates, check the Tonight in snapshot of current conditions. Tap Show Details for an in-depth overview with precise timings on visible planets, satellites, and other highlights.

Get notified: Tap the star button on an info screen or location view to receive alerts about an object. (Enable notifications in Apple’s Settings app – Apps > Night Sky > Notifications – if needed.) Use Settings & Help > My Sky Notifications to fine-tune alerts and how much notice you get before satellite flyovers.

Plus it up: Got an Apple Watch? The Night Sky app for that wearable offers a pared-back but still impressive wrist-based view of the cosmos. Or within the Menu Interface on iPhone, upgrade for premium features like AR planet portals, custom tours, and ‘Aura,’ Night Sky’s conversational AI guide to the stars.

Visit the Night Sky website or get Night Sky (free + IAP) from the App Store.